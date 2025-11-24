‘Older bomb’ unearthed at Fort McHenry by construction crew

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, a Historical landmark in Baltimore, Maryland
History uncovered FILE PHOTO: Bomb squads were called in when a historic explosive was found by a construction crew at Fort McHenry. (Zack/Cora Frank/Zack Frank - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BALTIMORE — A construction crew working at Fort McHenry stumbled upon a potentially dangerous piece of history.

Read more trending news

A Baltimore Police hazardous device unit, a Baltimore City Fire Department hazmat unit and Air Force explosive ordinance specialists were called to the historic fortification after what was described as potentially explosive historical ordinance was found on Friday, The Washington Post reported.

Workers “unearthed what appears to be an older bomb or explosive device,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

The item was later described as a cannonball.

Officials with the police, fire department and military worked together to render the device safe, WMAR reported.

It was removed from the area by late Friday night.

The fort was closed as part of the standard procedures when the item was found.

“Because Fort McHenry served as a military installation for more than a century, these types of discoveries are not uncommon,” a park spokesperson told the Post via email.

The fort was not only where the “Star Spangled Banner” flew during the War of 1812, inspiring Francis Scott Key to write the poem in 1814 that would become our national anthem, but it was also a defensive fortification during the Civil War.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!