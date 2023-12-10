Officials: Grandmother accused of intentionally shooting 6-month-old grandchild

Mia Desiree Harris

Accused: Mia Desiree Harris is accused of intentionally shooting her 6-month-old grandchild. (Butler County Sheriff's Office/Butler County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot her young grandchild in Butler County, Ohio, on Saturday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to Dutchview Court in Liberty Township just before 2 a.m. Saturday, WHIO reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the baby with a gunshot injury to the head. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the news station reported.

The suspect was identified by family as Mia Desiree Harris, officials say. She fled the area before deputies arrived and was arrested a short time later.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Harris had shot at family members before “intentionally” shooting the baby, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Harris has been charged with three counts of assault. They said that charges could change as the investigation continues.

The child remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!