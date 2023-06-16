Officials: 1 dead, dozens injured in tornado in Texas One person has been killed and dozens of others were injured in a tornado Thursday night in Perryton, Texas. (bauhaus1000/Getty Images)

PERRYTON, Texas — One person has been killed and dozens of others were injured in a tornado Thursday night in Perryton, Texas.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told KVII that one person was killed in a mobile home park that was hit directly by the tornado, according to the Associated Press. Around 30 trailers were damaged and were destroyed at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon but was unable to determine its size, meteorologist Luigi Meccariello said, according to the AP.

About 50,000 customers in Texas and Oklahoma are without electricity, according to poweroutage.us per the AP.

Multiple agencies are heading to the area to assist with damage and rescues, KVII reported.