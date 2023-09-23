Officers stung by swarm of wasps while arresting suspect; suspect also stung

Wasp stings: Two officers and a suspect were stung by a swarm of wasps during an arrest in August in Seattle. Police released body cam video on Thursday of the incident. (fermate/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEATTLE — Two officers and a suspect were stung by a swarm of wasps during an arrest in August in Seattle. Police released body cam video on Thursday of the incident.

The Seattle Police Department said that on Aug. 13, officers received multiple calls around 6 p.m. about a man allegedly trying to carjack multiple cars and was armed with a knife. Victims told investigators that the suspect tried to stop and take vehicles while blocking traffic. Multiple cars were damaged as the suspect passed them.

Once officers arrived in the area, they saw the suspect and chased him, according to KIRO. Eventually, the officers caught up with the 22-year-old suspect and arrested him.

During the arrest, two officers and the suspect were stung multiple times by wasps, police say. One of the officers was also cut during the arrest.

The officers and the suspect were all taken to the hospital for treatment, KIRO reported. The suspect was later booked into jail for assault, property destruction and attempted robbery charges.