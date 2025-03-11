NYPD escorts Wendy Williams from assisted living facility after she dropped note from window

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams FILE PHOTO: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festiva)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Wendy Williams dropped a note from the window of her assisted living facility on Monday morning that allegedly said “Help! Wendy!!,” according to media reports. Later the same day, the New York Police Department showed up and took her to an awaiting ambulance which transported her to a hospital “for evaluation.”

Read more trending news

Police arrived after the New York Fire Department had received a call for a wellness check, WABC reported.

Williams was able to go to the ambulance on her own, escorted by two officers and a sergeant, the news station reported.

The response, according to the NYPD, was standard protocol and there is no police investigation.

The 60-year-old former talk show host has been under legal guardianship since May 2022. The court-appointed guardian oversees her finances and her health care, People magazine reported.

But she has been pressing to end the oversight.

Sabrina Morrissey, her court-appointed guardian, said that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.”

But Williams told “The Breakfast Club” in January “I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. ... These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on the floor. I am clearly not,” People magazine reported.

Williams said that the elevators are locked, visitors are limited and she cannot leave. She also said that she does not know what medications the facility is giving her.

Morrissey has asked for a “new medical evaluation,” according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Wendy Williams ‘permanently incapacitated’ from dementia court documents claim

TMZ reported Williams was given a capacity test and that she answered all 10 of the questions correctly.

Morrissey said that Williams' condition was getting worse. Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but she said she did not have that illness, USA Today reported.

Morrisey had said that Williams' challenge of the diagnosis was a “symptom that is not uncommon for patients with FTD who have impaired awareness even regarding their own impairments,” according to USA Today.

‘I want my life back’: Wendy Williams submits legal request to end guardianship

The test performed Monday, according to TMZ, was not to determine if the diagnosis was correct.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!