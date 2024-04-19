Now hiring: FAA opens search for air traffic controllers

Now hiring FILE PHOTO: Air traffic controllers keep watch using Data Comm, part of the FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation system in the control tower at Miami International Airport on March 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The FAA is looking to hire thousands of new air traffic controllers over the next two years. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking to hire thousands of air traffic controller trainees.

The agency is accepting applications now through April 22.

“The safety of the U.S. Aviation system is due in large part to our skilled and dedicated air traffic controllers, so hiring and training new controllers is a major priority,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in the news release announcing the hiring blitz. “We are encouraging anyone interested in a new challenge and rewarding safety career to explore this opportunity.”

An air traffic controller works in control towers at airports and FAA radar rooms to make sure planes are separated, can navigate through weather and ensure safe traveling.

There are some requirements to become an air traffic controller.

A successful applicant must be:

A U.S. citizen.

Able to speak English clearly.

Younger than 31 years old by application closing date (but there are limited exceptions).

Able to pass a medical exam, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment test.

Willing to work anywhere in the U.S.

The applicant must either have three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor’s degree or a combination of experience and education.

If selected, the new hires will undergo training at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City and then eventually be placed in a radar facility or air traffic control tower once training is completed.

The salary range according to the job posting is between $35,947 and $37,145 during training. If the applicant passes training and continues through the training process, it will be increased to $45,782.

The FAA has more than 13,000 air traffic controllers and is looking to hire 1,800 this year and another 2,000 in 2025, the agency said.

For more information and to apply, visit USA Jobs.





