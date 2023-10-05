Nobel Prize in literature awarded to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse

The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse, The Associated Press reported.

Fosse was honored “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

The prize is awarded to “the person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction”, according to the 1895 will of Alfred Nobel. The prize is awarded for a writer’s entire body of work.





