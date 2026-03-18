CSC-867-5309 won't get Jenny but it will get you a cancer hotline.

One of the most famous phone numbers in music is now helping people with cancer.

In the 80s, 867-5309 was Jenny’s phone number thanks to Tommy Tutone. But now it is the phone number for a cancer hotline, something that the one-hit-wonder knows something about.

The singer, whose real name is Tommy Heath, is battling a “minor” skin cancer, he told People magazine.

He said that cancer can hit when you least expect it.

“I’m out on tour with a lot of bands and suddenly somebody’s not there,” adding that it is “affecting us all.”

So now he’s working with Gilda’s Club, named for “Saturday Night Live’s Gilda Radner, and the Cancer Support Community. Radner died in 1989 from ovarian cancer. She was someone Heath called ”a big hero of mine."

The partnership is using 867-5309 for a new campaign that will connect people who dial CSC-867-5309 (272-867-5309) with a cancer professional.

Heath told People magazine that he hopes, “when someone is depressed and confused, they’ll go, ‘Hey, I’ll call 867-5309. Somebody’s waiting there to help me.’ And I hope they smile at that point.”

You can also visit the partnership’s website at csc867-5309.com.

The webpage says, “When cancer touches your life, everything can feel overwhelming. In that moment, knowing who to call matters,” and that the number is a line for support.

© 2025 Cox Media Group