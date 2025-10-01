Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Kidman has filed for divorce from Urban. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hours after news of their separation broke, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

She petitioned a Nashville court on Tuesday to end their marriage, citing “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences,” The Associated Press reported.

TMZ was first to report that the power couple have lived apart “since the beginning of summer,” when news of their separation broke earlier this week.

The filings said there is a marriage dissolution and a childcare plan that both have agreed upon. A judge will have to approve it.

“The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” the court documents said. “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The wording used is common in Tennessee’s divorces, the AP reported.

The couple has two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, E! News reported.

Kidman will be the primary caregiver for their daughters, and will have them for 306 days a year, while Urban will have them for the other 59, the AP reported.

Assets will be divided equally and each will keep assets that are in their own name, including copyrights and royalties. There will be no spousal support for either Kidman or Urban.

While Urban signed the agreement on Aug. 29 and Kidman on Sept. 6, the divorce will become final in 90 days at a minimum.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006, CNN reported.

Kidman and Urban were last seen together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match in June in Nashville, People magazine reported before news of the divorce hit. They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 25. She posted to Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, Baby.”

She just wrapped “Practical Magic 2″ and he has been on tour.

0 of 22 Through the years 2007: (L-R) Singer Keith Urban and wife actor Nicole Kidman attend the World Premiere of "Distracted" starring Rita Wilson at the Mark Taper Forum on March 25, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) Through the years 2007: Actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban arrive on the red carpet at the 2007 ARIA Awards at Acer Arena on October 28, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. The 21st annual Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards recognise excellence and innovation across all genres of Australian music, and are a culmination of an events season which includes the ARIA Hall of Fame and the ARIA Fine Arts Awards. There are 28 awards categories, 26 of which are voted for by the musician's peers and 2 are a result of audited sales results. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) (Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images) Through the years 2008: Actress Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban arrive at the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Through the years 2013: Singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Through the years 2013: Keith Urban kisses the hand of jury member Nicole Kidman as they attend the 'Inside Llewyn Davis' Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Through the years 2014: Actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban attend the 62nd annual BMI Country awards on November 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for BMI) (Michael Loccisano) Through the years 2017: Recording artist Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years 2017: Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on June 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years 2018: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years 2019: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attends the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Through the years 2021: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Through the years 2022: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) Through the years 2022: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Through the years 2022: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart at Balenciaga on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga) (Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga) Through the years 2023: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years 2024: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) Through the years 2025: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years 2025: Actress Nicole Kidman and Singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

0 of 22 Through the years OCTOBER 23, 2000: BRISBANE, QLD - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Country singer Keith Urban poses during a photo shoot in Brisbane, Queensland. (Photo by Derek Moore / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years ALLENTOWN - AUGUST 23: Keith Urban performs at Crocodile Rock on August 23, 2000 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images) Through the years BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27, 2001: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Australian country and western singer, Keith Urban, in Brisbane to participate in the Goodwill Games opening ceremony. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years October 2, 2001. Sydney, NSW - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Singer Keith Urban sits in the Capital Theatre in Sydney on the eve of the ARIA awards night. (Photo by Matt Turner / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Australian country music singer Keith Urban in the awards room backstage at the 15th Annual ARIA Awards at the Capitol Theatre on October 03, 2001 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Keith Urban during The 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Through the years PHILADELPHIA - JULY 02: Singer Keith Urban performs on stage at "Live 8 Philadelphia" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art July 2, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including London, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Keith Urban performs onstage at the "We're All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Sommet Center on October 13, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame) (Larry Busacca) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 03: Keith Urban performs during the 2012 Country Christmas concert on November 3, 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The special airs Thursday, December 20 from 9:00-11:00 p.m., ET on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 08: Recording artists Keith Urban (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night presented by the Academy of Country Music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, musical artist Keith Urban performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 22: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) Through the years DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Keith Urban performs on stage during “Stars and Strings Presented by RAM Trucks Built to Serve,” a RADIO.COM Event, at the Fox Theatre on November 06, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Keith Urban Performs On "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Keith Urban performs onstage for CMT Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Keith Urban performs onstage for rehearsals of the 2023 CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

0 of 34 Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 1995: Filmstars Tom Cruise and wife Nicole Kidman watch from the crowd as Boris Becker loses to Pete Sampras of the USA in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon lawn tennis championships. Sampras won the match in four sets 6-7 (2-7), 6-2,6-4, 6-2 to take the title. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2001: Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the premiere of "The Others" August 2, 2001 at the Paris Theatre in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images) (George De Sota/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2002: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "The Hours" at Mann's National Theater on December 18, 2002 in Westwood, California. The film opens in limited release on December 27, 2002. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2003: Actress Nicole Kidman (L) and sister Antonia attend the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by KW/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2003: Winner for Best Actress for 'The Hours,' Nicole Kidman poses during the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2003: Actress Nicole Kidman poses during the "Dogville" photocall at the Palais Des Festival during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 19, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2004: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the "Birth" Premiere at the 61st Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2004 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2004: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the "Birth" Photocall at the 61st Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2004 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2004: Actress Nicole Kidman (C) and her children Connor (2nd-L) and Isabella (2nd-R) attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at the Staples Center December 25, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2005: Actress Nicole Kidman and actor Will Ferrell attend the premiere of "Bewitched" at the Ziegfeld Theatre June 13, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Peter Kramer/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2007: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2007: (L-R) Singer Keith Urban and wife actor Nicole Kidman attend the World Premiere of "Distracted" starring Rita Wilson at the Mark Taper Forum on March 25, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2007: Singer Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman arrive at the Sommet Center on November 7, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2008: Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 80th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 24, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2008: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the 2008 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Events Center at Belmont University on April 14, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2008: Actress Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban arrive at the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2008: This handout photo provided by Fox Studios on June 19, 2008, shows actors Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman in a scene from the forthcoming movie "Australia" in the Australian Outback, Australia. "Australia" is scheduled for worldwide release in November and Tourism Australia have announced a global marketing campaign to accompany the movie, which they expect will encourage visitors to visit the country. (Photo by Fox Studios/Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2008: Singer/musician Keith Urban and wife actress Nicole Kidman attend the 2008 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2009: Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at a special screening of the Weinstein Companies "NINE" At the Mann Village Theater on December 9, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2010: Actress Nicole Kidman poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2018: Actress Niclole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2018: Actor Nicole Kidman poses with award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie backstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_008 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner Image) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2018: Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2020: Nicole Kidman of "The Undoing" speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2021: Nicole Kidman attends the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2022: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2024: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2025: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Photos: Nicole Kidman through the years 2025: Actress Nicole Kidman and Singer Keith Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park on June 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

