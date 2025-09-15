NHL Hall of Famer Ed Giacomin dies

FILE PHOTO: Former New York Rangers goalie Ed Giacomin died on Sept. 14 at the age of 86.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame goaltender Ed Giacomin has died at the age of 86.

He died of natural causes, a New York Rangers spokesperson told The Associated Press.

The NHL Alumni Association said Giacomin died at his home on Sept. 13.

The AP called him one of the faces of the Rangers from the 1960s and 1970s.

He was a five-time All-Star when he played for the Rangers. Giacomin retired from the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings.

When he left the game after the 1977-78 season, he had 290 wins and 54 shutouts over 610 regular games, according to the NHL.

Giacomin was named the top goalie in the NHL when he won the Vezina Trophy in 1970-71 and was key to the Rangers’ Stanley Cup 1972 finals. The team ended up losing to the Boston Bruins.

His No. 1 jersey was retired by the Rangers and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, the AP reported.

In a post to X, the Rangers called Giacomin "an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about."

In a post to X, the Rangers called Giacomin "an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about."

Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful. You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.

