New Hampshire hospital shooting: Victim identified as former police chief The victim in Friday’s shooting at New Hampshire Hospital has been identified. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CONCORD, NH — The victim in Friday’s shooting at New Hampshire Hospital has been identified.

The victim was identified as Bradley Haas, 63, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said, according to WFXT. He was given CPR at the scene and was transported to the Concord Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that Haas was the former Chief of the Franklin Police Department, according to the news station. Haas served in the Franklin Police Department for 28 years and as a military police officer in the US Army for 3 years. He worked Friday as a security officer at the hospital.

In a news conference Saturday morning, the shooter was identified as John Madore, 33. Authorities say he was transient. Investigators are continuing to gather facts and information about Madore.

Autopsies for the shooter and Haas are expected to be conducted Saturday.

“Valerie and I extend our sincere condolences to the family of Department of Safety Security Officer Bradley Haas of Franklin, NH, who gave his life today protecting the patients and staff at New Hampshire Hospital. He will be remembered for his heroism and decades of public service,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement on Facebook.

The Franklin Police Department told WFXT that it will be honoring Haas by flying their flags at half-staff. They will wear mourning armbands on their badges.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday when a gunman entered the psychiatric hospital, WFXT reported. The gunman was shot and killed.

Authorities said the shooting was contained in the lobby of the hospital. A state trooper assigned to the hospital immediately responded. The trooper shot and killed the suspect.

A motive has not yet been released.

The name of the state trooper that shot and killed the gunman has not yet been released.