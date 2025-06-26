Nestle to remove artificial dyes by mid-2026

FILE PHOTO: Nestle said it will remove artificial dyes from its food products by mid-2026.

Nestle is the latest company to pledge to remove artificial dyes from its foods and beverages.

The company said it will remove the synthetic colors by mid-2026 and that more than 90% of its products already do not have them, Reuters reported.

The announcement came months after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. said he wanted the American food supply to be free of synthetic food dyes to combat ADHD, obesity and diabetes.

Kraft Heinz made a similar announcement earlier this month, with a 2027 deadline.

Conagra Brands will also remove the dyes by the end of 2027, Bloomberg reported.

General Mills said it will remove artificial dyes from cereals and all foods served in schools by mid-2026, The Associated Press reported. California and West Virginia have bans on artificial dyes in food served at schools, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that will require a label placed on foods that have artificial dyes or additives. The label will state that the food has ingredients “not recommended for human consumption” in Australia, Canada, the European Union or the U.K.

The federal government already banned Red 3 earlier this year from the food supply, three decades after it was removed from cosmetics because of a potential cancer risk, the AP reported.

