NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after falling, breaking hip

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sweetwater" at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on April 11, 2023, in Burbank, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after falling and breaking his hip.

Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime business partner, Deborah Morales, told CNN that he was scheduled to have surgery Saturday for the injury. Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was at a concert when he fell Friday.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” Morales said, according to CNN.

He was taken to the UCLA Hospital following the injury. No additional details about his condition have been released, according to ESPN.

TMZ was the first to report the news, according to People magazine.

Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, KTLA reported. He held the record for most points ever scored in the NBA until Los Angeles Laker Lebron James passed his record earlier this year. He held that record for 39 years, according to CNN.

He led the Lakers to five NBA championships, CNN reported.

Abdul-Jabbar had other health issues in the past including prostate cancer, leukemia and a heart bypass procedure, People reported.

No details about the concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending at the time of the incident have been released, CNN reported.