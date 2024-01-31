NBA approves plan to have 2024 draft over 2 days for first time

NBA draft: The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday that its 2024 draft will take place over two days starting on June 26. (matimix/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday that its 2024 draft will take place over two days starting on June 26.

The NBA said the first round of the draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and that the second round will take place on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in downtown Manhattan.

The draft will take place about three days after the NBA Finals Game 7, if the championship series extends that far, The Associated Press reported.

The first round of the draft will leave five minutes between picks, ESPN reported. The second round of the draft will be increased from two minutes to four minutes.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round,” said Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. “Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.”

The order of the draft lottery is expected to be finalized on May 12, the AP reported. The draft combine in Chicago is expected to be held from May 13 through May 19.

