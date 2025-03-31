Myanmar earthquake: More than 2,000 killed

Two people comfort each other at the site of a collapsed building in Myanmar.
Earthquake Muslims react near the rubble of a collapsed building in Mandalay on March 31, 2025, three days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake. Hopes were fading of finding more survivors in the rubble of Mandalay, where some residents spent a third night sleeping in the open after a massive earthquake killed at least 2,000 people in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images) (SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The death toll from Friday’s earthquake is now at more than 2,000 people and it is expected to climb.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday, bringing down hundreds of buildings, including the control tower at the Naypyitaw International Airport and warping roads.

Thousands were hurt and hundreds are still missing.

“The scale of deaths and injuries is not yet fully understood and the numbers are expected to increase,” the state-run agency said.

What is called the “golden” window to find victims alive under rubble is quickly coming to an end. Usually, within 72 hours of a quake, or about three days, the chance of survival being trapped is slim because of a lack of water.

The United States Geological Survey said the death toll could go past 10,000 people.

About 270 monks were taking an exam at a monastery that collapsed with them inside. Seventy escaped, 50 were found dead and 150 are still not accounted for.

The search through the rubble is being conducted by hand because the country — which was in the midst of a civil war and is now suffering from damage to roads, damage to hospitals, fuel shortages and power outages — has few pieces of heavy machinery that could dig through the remnants of buildings brought down by the quake.

The World Health Organization said three hospitals in the country were destroyed and another 22 were damaged.

Earthquake Map showing major aftershocks in central Myanmar since Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake (Graphic by Nicholas SHEARMAN / AFP via Getty Images) (NICHOLAS SHEARMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The devastation was not limited to Myanmar. Eighteen people were killed in Bangkok, hundreds of miles away from the quake’s epicenter. The Royal Thai Police said 33 people were hurt and another 78 are missing.

