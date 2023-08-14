‘My heart stopped’: Shopper charged nearly $2,800 for online grocery order

High bill: A woman who used an app to buy groceries from a Kroger store in Ohio was charged nearly $2,800 in error. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio shopper was stunned when her routine online order for groceries turned into a bill totally nearly $2,800.

Jill McCormick, who lives in the Cincinnati area, used an app from her local Kroger grocery store on Aug. 8 to buy what she believed was $282 in groceries, WCPO-TV reported. She uses the app because of the flexibility it affords her due to her work schedule and her daughter’s physical therapy, according to Fox News.

That convenience turned into a nightmare.

McCormick discovered that the grocery bill was $2,783.25 for a list of items that were not ordered and were not received, according to WCPO.

“My heart stopped because I’m thinking panic mode,” McCormick told WCPO. “Something is happening, and I have to react very quickly, and I didn’t even know where to start.”

McCormick said the receipt she received from Kroger showed that she purchased six packs of Butterball turkey bacon for $26.94, five bottles of Dawn Platinum dish soap for $73.43, and 15 bottles of Gain laundry detergent for $239.85, according to the television station.

It certainly did not seem like a silver lining, but the app noted that McCormick had saved $97.24, WCPO reported.

McCormick said that her designated shopper stopped responding before she was notified by the bank about the charge, Fox News reported. She quickly reached out to Kroger’s customer service department to cancel the staggering grocery order, according to the news outlet.

McCormick said the designated shopper claimed the charge was in error and would be canceled. But it was posted to McCormick’s bank account.

“After trying for an hour, trying to get in touch with someone, they were finally able to get in touch with Instacart to cancel the order because they never canceled the order as the shopper originally told me,” McCormick told WCPO.

A Kroger spokesperson provided a statement to the television station.

“We rectified the incident as soon as it was brought to our attention with an expedited refund to the customer’s original form of payment and a gift card to apologize for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

McCormick told WCPO that Kroger initially offered her a $20 gift card as compensation and later increased it to $250.

“I’m not looking for that,” she told the television station. “I’m looking for a fix and outcome. How about we show results so someone else, another family, is not going through this.”

McCormick added that she filed a report with the local Butler County Sheriff’s Department.