Must see: Explosion at new veterinary hospital caught on camera

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An explosion rocked a community in North Carolina and the blast was caught on video.

The explosion happened after a car crashed into a gas line that fed the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center, The Associated Press reported.

The driver, according to police, drove off before they arrived.

The hospital, which was still under construction and slated to open next month, was evacuated, but while firefighters were searching for anyone who may have been still inside, it exploded.

Another view of the explosion shows a red, orange and yellow cloud of flames and debris falling.

Several firefighters were hurt. Two have non-life-threatening injuries while the third has severe burns to their hands and arms, officials said.

No veterinary staff, construction workers or pets were hurt, the office said online.

The business posted to Facebook, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the firefighters who were injured in the blast. We continue to lift you up as we pray for your recovery."

The driver of the car that crashed into the gas line was eventually found and taken into custody after he was suspected of being impaired, the AP reported.

Jason Lee Beach was charged with felony DWI with serious injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, the Wilmington Police Department said, according to ABC News.

