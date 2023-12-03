Multiple people killed, others injured including 2 officers in New York

Multiple people were killed and others were injured including two New York Police Department officers Sunday morning after a stabbing in Queens.

Stabbing in NYC: Multiple people were killed and others were injured including two New York Police Department officers Sunday morning after a stabbing in Queens. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Multiple people were killed and others were injured including two New York Police Department officers Sunday morning after a stabbing in Queens.

NYPD was called about a stabbing near Brookhaven and Elk Drive around 5 a.m., WCBS reported. When officers arrived, they found the victims.

Officers also learned that the house they were called to was on fire so the New York Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the blaze, the news outlet reported.

Three victims who were stabbed were pronounced dead inside the house, WABC reported. A fourth victim has died. A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.

The officers encountered the man in the street. The man slashed two of them before officers shot and killed him, the news station reported.

The two NYPD officers who were cut were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified. The victims have also not yet been identified. Information about what led up to the incident has not been released.

