Mother, daughter accused of stabbing grandmother to death A woman and her daughter were both arrested after a woman was found dead in their apartment complex parking lot in Sioux City, Iowa.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A woman and her daughter were both arrested after a woman was found dead in their apartment complex parking lot in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sioux City Police Department said that Jessica Bino and Angela Bino have been charged with first-degree murder. According to court records obtained by KTIV, the victim was Jessica’s grandmother, Suzzette Occhibone.

Court records say that Jessica Bino, her mother, Angela Bino, and Occhibone lived all together at an apartment located at 607 Virginia Street. Thursday night, officials say that Jessica Bino and her grandmother got into an argument at the apartment. Angela Bino was home at the time of the argument and reportedly joined in the argument, according to the news station.

Angela Bino was in the bedroom but then went into the living room where she was confronted by Jessica Bino and Angelina Bino, according to court records obtained by the Sioux City Journal. Both women reportedly started to assault Occhibone with their fists.

According to court records obtained by the newspaper, Angela Bino allegedly told police that she grabbed a glass candlestick and began hitting Occhibone with it in the face multiple times and also used a hammer. Jessica Bino allegedly went into the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife.

Witnesses just before midnight claimed that they saw Jessica Bino dragging the victim’s body to a park in the parking lot of the apartment, court records said, according to KTIV. Officials said that they believed Jessica Bino was trying to put the body into the trunk.

Police were eventually called and they found Occhibone’s body. The news outlet reported that officers pronounced her dead.

Jessica Bino and Angela Bino were located in their apartment and were arrested. KTIV reported that investigators reportedly found evidence of the stabbing inside their apartment. Both women are being held on $500,000 bonds.