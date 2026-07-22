Mike Preston, ‘Mad Max 2′ actor, dies at 93

The British-born actor, who played settler leader Pappagallo in “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior,” died on June 8 in Florida. He was 93.

Actor Mike Preston, who played settler leader Pappagallo in the 1981 film, “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” died on June 8 in Florida, his wife told Variety on Monday. He was 93.

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Preston’s death was confirmed to the entertainment news site by Josie Preston.

The actor, who was born in the United Kingdom but moved to Australia, also played Det. Bob Delaney in the Australian series “Homicide.”

Mike Preston, 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' and 'Hot Pursuit' Actor, Dies at 93 https://t.co/Bfpx8TQcf4 — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Preston was born Jack Davis on May 14, 1938, in London, according to IMDb.com.

He changed his name to Mike Preston and entered the music business, recording three top 40 hits in the United Kingdom during the late 1950s, Variety reported.

His first single, “A House, A Car and a Wedding Ring‚” was a doo-wop song released by Decca Records. Other songs included 1959’s “Dirty Old Town” and “Mr. Blue,” a cover of The Fleetwoods song that would peak at No. 12 on the British charts.

Preston then relocated to Australia and began working as a nightclub singer and performer, according to Variety.

Preston hosted “In Melbourne Tonight,” before appearing in 42 episodes of “Homicide.” He had a recurring role in the soap opera “Bellbird,” the entertainment news website reported. Preston also appeared in “Dixon of Dock Green,” “Tandarra,” “Chopper Squad” and “Cop Shop.”

RIP Mike Preston, Actor & Singer

Pappagallo in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, Homicide, Dixon of Dock Green, Stoney, Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn, Ellen, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Alien Nation, Highlander, Law & Order, The A-Team, Hunter, Airwolf, Fame#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/cGPKN3kqyD — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) July 22, 2026

Preston also appeared in the mid-1980s television series “Hot Pursuit,” according to IMDb.com.

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