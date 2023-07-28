Michelle Yeoh marries after 19-year-long engagement

Married FILE PHOTO: Michelle Yeoh attends The Karl Lagerfeld Grand Celebration at The Karl Lagerfeld on June 10, 2023 in Macau. Yeoh married her long-time fiance after a 19-year engagement. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images for The Karl Lagerf)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s been a long time in the making — 6692 days — but Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is now married.

Yeoh married her long-time fiancee, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt on Thursday in Geneva, People magazine reported.

She shared the big news on Instagram, saying that they met in Shanghai in June 2004 and were engaged just over a month later. But that’s where the speed of their relationship got slow, real slow, getting married almost 19 years to the day after their engagement.

There was a “guest” of honor at the intimate ceremony — Yeoh’s Best Actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” E! News reported.

Yeoh make Oscar history with her win when she became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award earlier this year.


