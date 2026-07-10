Meta to use your Instagram images for AI; how to stop it

FILE PHOTO: Meta AI can now use your public Instagram photos unless you opt out.

Did you know that your Instagram account may be acting as a muse for Meta’s artificial intelligence image generator?

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Meta unveiled its AI image creation system, Muse Image, this week and it allows people to create images using other people’s Instagram photos, The New York Times reported.

The issue that some people have is that any adult with a public Instagram account was automatically opted in, meaning that if someone uses the Meta AI app, the standalone chatbot, they can use “part or all of your published photos” to create new AI images.

“In addition, people may be able to create content with your Instagram content using A.I. features at Meta,” the company said, according to the newspaper.

Meta said Muse Image is already available in the Meta AI app, in Instagram Stories in the U.S., and on WhatsApp in some countries, and will be available on Facebook soon.

The Times pointed out that not only did Meta opt all public accounts in, but it also didn’t tell anyone it was doing so.

Meta, however, said it has built a system with safety in mind.

“We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one,” Meta said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times. “Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards.”

While Meta is touting the new technology and access, not everyone is happy with their images being used to feed AI.

One user, according to the Times, said it is “a privacy landmine waiting to detonate.”

Creative Artists Agency released a statement as well, saying, “We call on Meta to make protection the default on Muse Image AI, not the exception, and enable individuals to opt-in if they want to allow usage of their image or likeness for AI content creation. Artists deserve to decide if and how their likeness and work is used, with consent and the ability to set their own terms. This means letting creators impose restrictions, monitor usage, and prevent unauthorized endorsements or exploitation," The Los Angeles Times reported.

Union SAG-AFTA, which has been wary of the use of AI, said in a statement, “Anything other than a clear and conspicuous OPT-IN for these types of uses of Instagram users’ images is unacceptable, and an utter miscalculation of public sentiment regarding the obvious dangers and harms inherent in such use,” the newspaper reported.

A new Pew Research Center survey found that 35% of global respondents said they’re worried about the overall growing use of AI rather than being excited about it. In the U.S., that number grows to 50%, with only 10% on the flipside, being more excited than concerned.

The feature can be disabled.

The easiest way, according to The New York Times, is to set your account to private.

The other way, according to Forbes, is to go to your Instagram settings and select “sharing and reuse” and choose to allow other people to use their posts or reels with Meta AI tools.

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