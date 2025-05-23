Memorial Day: What’s open and closed?

Monday marks the unofficial start of summer, but it is also the federal holiday that takes a moment to honor those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Some businesses will be closed to mark Memorial Day.

Here is a list of what is open and closed for the holiday, but as always, you will want to check before you leave home to see if a company has closed for the day.

Closed

Stock market

USPS (except for Priority Mail Express)

FedEx (except for Custom Critical)

UPS (except for Express Critical)

Banks

Federal offices

State offices

Schools

Costco

Raising Cane’s

Mission BBQ

Natural Grocers

Open

FedEx Offices (modified hours)

UPS Store (depends on location)

Walmart

Target

CVS

Walgreens

Publix (pharmacies will be closed)

Most restaurants

Most stores

