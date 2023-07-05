Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcome baby No. 2

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the City Of Hope's Spirit of Life 2019 Gala held at The Barker Hanger on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. The couple announced that they have welcomed baby No. 2. (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Singer Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have added to their family.

The entertainment couple announced that they have welcomed their second son on July 1. The baby joins their 2-year-old son Riley, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The baby’s birthday has significance for the couple, who were married in 2018. July 1 was the 7th anniversary of their first date, they said on social media.

Barry Bruce Trainor was born at 8 lbs, 7 oz. Trainor said on Instagram.

Trainor announced she was expecting during an interview with the “Today” show in January. Hoda Kotb opened Trainors newly-published book “Dear Future Mama,” showing a photo of a sonogram before Trainor stood up on her webcam to show off her baby bump.

She announced on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in April that they were expecting a boy, US Weekly reported.

