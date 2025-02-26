McDonald’s will not add egg surcharges as it prepares for $1 Egg McMuffin Day

The Egg McMuffin is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
No surcharge: McDonald's said it would not tack a surcharge on menu items that contain eggs. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — Some food chains have announced surcharges to compensate for a nationwide egg shortage, but McDonald’s intends to avoid scrambling its menu.

Read more trending news

Michael Gonda, the fast food chain’s North American chief impact officer, wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that no menu items containing eggs will have a surcharge tacked on by the Golden Arches.

“Unlike others making news recently, you definitely WON’T see McDonald’s USA issuing surcharges on eggs, which are 100% cage-free and sourced in the U.S,” Gonda wrote.

Gonda’s post came as McDonald’s was preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin breakfast item.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the chain will offer Egg McMuffins for $1 on March 2 for orders made on the McDonald’s app.

From March 3 through March 30, consumers can buy a second sausage McMuffin with an egg when purchasing a delivery order through the McDonald’s app, the company said in its news release.

“At McDonald’s, breakfast isn’t just a meal; it’s a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand,” Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s USA president, said in a statement. “Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant.

“Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients.”

Denny’s and Waffle House have added surcharges to meals because of the soaring prices of eggs.

Denny’s latest restaurant to add surcharge due to rising egg prices

Waffle House was one of the first restaurants to institute a 50-cent surcharge per egg, calling the move a temporary one.

“This situation is continuing to evolve, and we are working closely with our procurement team and our franchisees to make decisions that are right for the business while maintaining value for our guests,” Denny’s told USA Today in a statement.

The nationwide shortage has been driven by the increases in bird flu cases, according to the newspaper.

McDonald’s made its announcements after the company attempts to rebound from a recent slump, NBC News reported. Earlier this month, the company reported its worst quarterly sales drop in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNBC.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!