Matthew Perry: ‘Heartbroken,’ actor’s family says in statement

LOS ANGELES — The family of actor Matthew Perry issued a statement on Sunday, less than a day after the “Friends” star was found dead at his Los Angeles residence.

Perry’s family told People in a statement that they were “heartbroken” by the actor’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family told the magazine in its statement. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

According to E! Online, Perry is survived by his father, actor John Bennett Perry, his mother, journalist Suzanne Morrison, his stepfather, “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison, and five siblings -- Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Maria Perry.

Perry’s death was confirmed by Capt. Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division, The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities responded to Perry’s home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles at about 4 p.m. PDT, where the actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub.

Williams told the newspaper that Perry’s cause of death “may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.” The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on Aug. 19, 1969, Perry was raised in Ottawa, Canada, People reported. One of his classmates was future Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His mother was a journalist and press secretary to Trudeau’s father, another Canadian prime minister -- Pierre Trudeau.

His father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model. Matthew Perry appeared in a 1979 episode of his father’s series, “240 Robert,” according to the magazine.

Shortly after 7 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Perry’s mother and stepfather visited the actor’s home, The New York Times reported. They declined to comment, according to the newspaper.

