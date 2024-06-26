Man wins $6M from scratch-off ticket because of lucky number A 32-year-old man who decided to remain anonymous won the lottery for a second time in 2024 but this time won really big by winning $6 million playing the 500X Money Maker instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. (Michigan Lottery/Michigan Lottery)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old man recently played the lottery for a second time in 2024 and won big, claiming a $6 million prize in the 500X Money Maker instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Clinton Township, Michigan, according to WDIV.

“I play lottery games every once in a while, and this 500X Money Maker ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year,” said the player, who decided to remain anonymous.

“I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the 500X Money Maker game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I’d take it because 14 is my wife and I’s lucky number,” the man said, according to the lottery.

“I scratched the ticket off and when I saw I won $6 million, I started hyperventilating! I had to take the day off work because I was in a state of shock. I texted my wife and said: ‘Lucky number 14.’ She jokingly replied: ‘What do you mean? Are we millionaires?’ As soon as I got home, I told her the big news!”

The man decided to take a lump sum payment of $4.1 million when he went to claim his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters, WDIV reported.

He is reportedly planning to invest his money, give back to his family and possibly start a business, the news outlet reported.

“Congratulations to the lucky player and his wife on an incredible $6 million win,” said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. “Creating life-changing moments for our players is incredibly exciting and I hope this prize has a positive impact on this player and his family for many years to come.”

