Man who damaged SUV with hammer mistakenly believed vehicle belonged to ex-girlfriend

Volusia Sheriff's Office said the suspect told deputies he thought the SUV belonged to his ex-girlfriend.

An act of revenge backfired for a Florida man in a supermarket parking lot last week.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the man was using a hammer to damage an SUV he believed was owned by his former girlfriend. However, the vehicle in the parking lot belonged to an employee of a Publix grocery store in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Justin Michael Allen, 37, of Ormond Beach, was arrested on Feb. 13, according to an online arrest affidavit.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession of burglary tools, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and criminal mischief with damage exceeding $1,000.

A deputy responded to the parking lot at 10:47 a.m. ET on Feb. 13 and observed a man, later identified as Allen, sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Traverse. He was holding a hammer in his right hand, online records show.

The affidavit stated that Allen was “striking the in-car radio while seated inside the vehicle.”

The deputy drew his weapon and ordered Allen to exit the SUV, the affidavit stated. Allen obeyed the command and was taken into custody.

Allen reportedly told the deputy that he grabbed a large knife to see if he could pry open the SUV’s door. When that was unsuccessful, he went to his truck and brought back a crowbar and hammer.

According to the arrest affidavit, Allen returned to the Traverse and smashed the driver and passenger side windows. He then began destroying the radio until he was confronted by the responding deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Allen originally claimed he owned the SUV. He later recanted his story and said the vehicle belonged to his former girlfriend and that “she robbed him the previous night” of his Xanax.

A witness told deputies that when he confronted Allen, the suspect allegedly said that his girlfriend was “off with another guy and stole his meds.”

Deputies interviewed the woman, who claimed that her relationship with Allen had ended and there had been no communication between them. It was unclear when the relationship ended.

Deputies contacted the owner of the Traverse, a Publix employee who was working a shift at the supermarket. She stated that she did not know Allen and said she wanted to pursue criminal charges, according to the affidavit.

Deputies estimated the damage to the SUV was approximately $17,000.

Allen was booked into the Volusia County Jail, WFTV reported. He was released after posting a $10,500 bond, according to the television station.

