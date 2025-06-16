Man sits on Van Gogh-inspired crystal chair, breaking it

FILE PHOTO: A woman admires an oil painting by acclaimed Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh entitled "Van Gogh's Chair." An actual chair inspired by the painting was broken earlier this year when a tourist sat on the crystal-covered display piece.

A Verona museum is looking for a couple who took photos of a famous chair, before the man sat in it, shattering the work of art.

The chair was inspired by a painting of Vincent Van Gogh and was on display at the Palazzo Maffei in Verona, Italy, CNN reported.

Each person took photos with the chair, pretending to sit on it, then the man appears to slip, breaking the seat and two front legs, the BBC reported.

The woman was then seen on security camera footage, helping the man up before they both scurried from the room.

The chair was not made by the famous Dutch painter. Instead, it was crafted by Italian artist Nicola Bolla, but was inspired by the 1888 work of art called “Van Gogh’s Chair.”

Unlike the simple wooden chair in the painting, Bolla’s chair was made between 2006 and 2007 and was bedazzled with hundreds of Swarovski crystals, CNN reported.

“They waited for the staff to leave the room,” museum director Vanessa Carlon said. “And then... off they went, indifferent to what had happened.”

Luckily, restoration teams were able to put the broken chair back together.

“Fortunately, the piece is shining once again, Carlon said.

The museum’s operators do not know who the people were and the incident has been reported to the police.

The incident happened in April, museum officials said, but they recently released the video, reminding museum visitors to treat art with respect.

The value of the chair was not disclosed by the museum when the BBC asked.

