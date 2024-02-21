Man had rocket launcher, drugs in hotel parking lot, police say

Rocket launcher

Rocket launcher found Police in Massachusetts said they found a rocket launcher in a car at a local hotel. (Sutton Police Departme/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SUTTON, Mass. — A man from Spencer, Massachusetts, is facing charges after police said he had a military rocket launcher and drugs in a car in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in the town of Sutton.

>> Read more trending news

The Sutton Police Department shared the unusual discovery on Facebook, writing, “We’re going to put this post under the title, ‘You found what!?!?’...” eventually writing “a ROCKET LAUNCHER!”

The weapon was actually a M190 U.S. Army rocket launcher, WFXT reported.

The police called the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which took possession of the device.

Sutton Police said along with the launcher they found crack cocaine and arrested Harvey Johnson Jr. charging him with possession of a Class B substance and possession of an incendiary device, WFXT reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!