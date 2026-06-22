Man falls from upper level of Madison Square Garden, dies

A man attending the Goose concert at Madison Square Garden fell from a balcony and died.

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The incident happened on June 20, The Associated Press reported.

New York Police Department officers were called to the scene at 9:51 p.m. and found the man, later identified as Paul Kueker from Connecticut, unconscious and unresponsive.

They did not say how far he fell. It is also not known how or why he fell, The New York Times reported. The New York Fire Department said he was in the balcony.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. released a statement, which read, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

The band Goose released a statement as well, which read, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected.”

The musicians also spoke about Kueker’s death during their concert in Central Park on Sunday, with member Peter Anspach telling the crowd, “We just wanted to take a moment to address some of the tragic events that happened at last night’s show, and extend our deepest condolences to Paul, his family, his friends and everybody who was affected by what happened,” WCBS reported.

Goose also marked a moment of silence and ended with “In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile, we’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us. Everybody, if you’re struggling with something, please don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody in your life or send us a message. You know, please.

"We got to help each other out. That’s why we’re here. People are meant to talk and be with people, so thank you everybody for coming tonight, and we really appreciate you guys so much. We love you.”

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