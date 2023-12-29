Man dressed as Grinch crashes into business on Christmas A man who was dressed as the Grinch on Christmas was involved in a crash in Exeter, New Hampshire, police say. (The Word Barn/Exeter Police Department/The Word Barn)

EXETER, N.H. — A man who was dressed as the Grinch on Christmas was involved in a crash in Exeter, New Hampshire, police say.

The Exeter Police Department and Exeter Fire Department were called out to 66 Newfields Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When law enforcement arrived, they found a silver Honda CRV on the front lawn of the Word Barn, police say. The driver was seen wearing a full Grinch costume.

The Grinch was identified by police as Jon C. Williamson, 31.

Williamson was reportedly heading south on Newfields Road when he got distracted by a curve and went off the roadway, WFXT reported. His car crashed into a mailbox and sign at the Word Barn. Several lights in the front of the Word Barn were also hit.

Exeter Fire Department evaluated Williamson and was taken to the hospital. According to the news outlet, he denied having any injuries at first at the scene. The car however had damage to the front.

“This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

It is unclear if Williamson will face any charges, WFXT reported. The crash remains under investigation.