Man dies after attempting to sink stolen vehicle in lake

Little Elm Police Department

Little Elm: File photo. The Little Elm Police Department is investigating after a man died after attempting to sink a stolen vehicle. (Little Elm Police Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A Texas man died Monday after attempting to sink a stolen vehicle in a lake, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Little Elm Police Department posted to its Facebook account, Keith Johnson, 18, of Aubrey, died after he tried to submerge the vehicle in Lewisville Lake.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. CST near Doe Branch Park, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police said the vehicle had been stolen from another part of Denton County, according to WFAA-TV.

According to its Facebook post, Little Elm police said that Johnson was struck by the vehicle as he attempted to submerge and suffered serious injuries. He was found inside the vehicle by police and was transported to an area hospital, where he died later Monday, WFAA reported.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. No additional information was immediately available, according to the Morning News.

Little Elm is located about 33 miles north of downtown Dallas.

Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!