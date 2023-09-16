Man arrested, accused of holding girlfriend captive in dorm room for days

Man arrested: A man was arrested after he reportedly held his girlfriend of two months in her dorm room for days at a university in St. Paul, Minnesota. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly held his girlfriend of two months in her dorm room for days at a university in St. Paul, Minnesota.

>> Read more trending news

Keanu Labatte, 19, was arrested last Sunday at St. Catherine University which is an all-female school, according to The Associated Press. Labatte has been charged with three counts of sexual conduct, a count of domestic assault by strangulation and a count of threats of violence.

Labatte arrived at the university last Thursday to visit his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the AP. The couple had been dating for about two months.

That night, he reportedly saw some texts, photos and social media that “infuriated him,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP.

The victim, who is unidentified, told authorities that Labatte started by taking her phone away, the news outlet.

The victim was strangled, threatened with a knife and forced to lie in a bathtub as Labatte allegedly poured water on her and sexually assaulted her between Thursday and Saturday, the criminal complaint said, according to the AP.

She was able to convince him to let her get food from the cafeteria on Sunday which was when she went to the security office at the university. Officers found Labatte in her dorm room and arrested him, the criminal complaint said, the AP reported.