Man accused of making false bomb threat at Dollar General store

Roger Amos Jr. was arrested on Sunday.
Arrested: Roger Amos Jr. was charged in connection with an alleged bomb threat at a Dollar General store in Martinsville, Virginia. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — A man is accused of making a bomb threat to a Dollar General store in southern Virginia, authorities said Monday.

According to Henry County General District Court online records, Roger Amos Jr., 52, was arrested on Feb. 9. He was charged with a threat to bomb.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a Dollar General Store on Greensboro Road in Martinsville at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, WSLS reported.

After an investigation, deputies said no explosive devices were found and the store resumed normal operations.

Officials said they identified and arrested Amos for the alleged bomb threat, WSET reported.

It was unclear how deputies determined that Amos was the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating another bomb threat reported at the same store on Feb. 7, according to WDBJ.

Amos appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, online records show. He remains in custody with a $4,500 secured bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center, WSET reported.

Amos will return to court for a hearing on May 8, online records show.

