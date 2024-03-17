Man accused of fatally shooting New Mexico state trooper captured

Jaremy Smith

Jaremy Smith: The man accused of fatally shooting a New Mexico State Police officer was captured on Sunday. (New Mexico State Police )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The man accused of fatally shooting a New Mexico State Police officer was captured on Sunday, authorities said.

Jaremy Smith, 32, of Marion, South Carolina, was captured after a shootout with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday, KOAT-TV reported. Smith was wounded during the exchange of gunfire, according to the television station.

Smith is accused of shooting New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare, 35. The officer, who lived in the Quay County city of Logan, grew up in Moriarty, just east of Albuquerque, according to the Quay County Sun.

New Mexico State Police said that Hare was shot around 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 west of Tucumcari in Quay County, according to a tweet from the agency on X, formerly known as Twitter. Hare had been dispatched to the area to assist a stranded motorist.

