Man accused of entering Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s house looking for his autograph

ATHERTON, Calif. — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who allegedly trespassed at Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry’s house in October.

Sheng Gao, 18, was detained on Oct. 15 after he entered Curry’s house in an attempt to find him, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Gao reportedly took a bus to Atherton from Cupertino to get an autograph, San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. said.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, were not home at the time of the incident. However, according to KTVU, Curry’s three children were, along with their nanny.

The nanny confronted Gao, the news outlet reported. They called the police and were able to find Gao nearby. He allegedly confessed to entering Curry’s house. He claims to not have taken anything from the house.

An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 7 for Gao after he failed to show up for his court hearing last week, KGO-TV reported. Gao was charged with aggravated trespassing, according to KTVU.

Gao is a Chinese exchange student, according to the East Bay Times.