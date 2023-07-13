Man accused of entering day care, expressing desire to be baby girl

Day care center: A man allegedly broke into a day care center, left notes and cash that asked staffers to "play along." (Kot63/iStock)

CLARKSON, N.Y. — A New York man is accused of illegally entering a day care center when it was closed, stealing diapers and formula, and leaving notes in the building indicating that he wanted to pretend to be a baby girl, authorities said.

Daniel R. Seeler, 65, of Holley, was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny, WROC-TV reported.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Seeler was arrested on Feb. 18 after he ran out the back door of Inspire! Learning and Childcare near Brockport, WHAM-TV reported.

The director of the day care center told authorities that an employee found a handwritten note and $120 on Jan. 30, asking if the center had adult-size diapers and if the staff would “play along,” according to the television station.

The director said law enforcement was contacted and that a surveillance camera was installed.

The director added that a similar note was discovered on Feb. 6, along with $200, WHAM reported. Five days later the director said she received a security system alert and arrived at the day care center to discover that someone had gone through diaper bins. That person also left another note and money, according to the television station.

According to the director, the note included sizes for pants, shoes, dresses and bras. The note added that the author liked to play as a baby girl and called himself “Baby Danielle,” WHAM reported. The director added that a half bottle of formula had been consumed.

On Feb. 18 at about 7:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the day care center after receiving a report of a man inside the building illegally, WROC reported.

Deputies said that Seeler ran out of the back door of the building and was taken into custody, according to the television station.

According to deputies, Seeler allegedly confessed to writing the notes and entering the building, WHAM reported. He allegedly added that he was working through addiction. deputies said.