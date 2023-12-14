Lung cancer: Causes, symptoms, treatment for the disease Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. (utah778/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States. It is also one of the leading causes of cancer deaths globally, according to Mayo Clinic. The second most common form of cancer is skin cancer. Breast cancer for women and prostate cancer for men after that.

There are two types of lung cancer - small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer is more common.

Lung cancer is a disease where malignant cancer cells form in lung tissue, according to the National Cancer Institute.

“Big Bang Theory” star Kate Micucci revealed she underwent surgery recently for lunch cancer on TikTok, according to CNN. Micucci said she her diagnosis was not something she had expected.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, it happens and the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good,” Micucci said, according to CNN.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andrew Braugher died at the age of 61 on Dec. 11, according to Variety. The cause at the time was a “brief illness.”

Braugher’s publicist said his cause of death was lung cancer, according to the New York Times. He was diagnosed a few months ago.

According to the National Library of Medicine, other famous names who died from the disease include Walt Disney, Lucille Ball, Arnoz Desi, Humphrey Bogart and many others.

Causes of lung cancer, according to the CDC:

The number one cause of lung cancer is cigarette smoking, the CDC said. It can also come from tobacco, breathing secondhand smoke, substance exposure like asbestos, certain gene mutations or family history.

“Lung cancer can happen in people who never smoked or smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime,” the CDC said.

Symptoms, according to the CDC:

Worsening cough

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Wheezing

Coughing up blood

Tired all the time

Weight loss

Other symptoms could include having pneumonia repeatedly, swollen or enlarged lymph nodes in the chest or by the lungs

Headache and bone pain could also be symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

Treatments for lung cancer, according to the CDC: