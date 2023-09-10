Luis Rubiales, suspended Spanish soccer president, resigns after World Cup kiss

MADRID — Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation on Sunday, after his kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso created a controversy that overshadowed Spain’s women’s World Cup final victory last month.

>> Read more trending news

During an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rubiales, 46, said he “cannot continue my work,” The Washington Post reported. He followed that up with a letter to the soccer federation to the soccer federation that stated that he would also step down as a vice president of UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, according to the newspaper.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rubiales said he had submitted his resignation as the federation’s president, according to The New York Times.

On Aug. 26, Rubiales was suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct after the final in Sydney, Australia, The Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023

“After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of proceedings open against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales wrote. “My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of persecution excessively, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that in the street, the truth is prevailing more every day.”

Rubiales initially had refused to apologize for his actions, but pressure had been building on him and the Royal Spanish Football Federation to resign, according to the Times. The outrage against Rubiales had not subsided, resulting in his decision.

Rubiales was criticized for the kiss on the lips of Hermoso, which took place without her consent during the awards ceremony for Spain, which defeated England 1-0 on Aug. 20 in the women’s World Cup final.

Players for the Spanish women’s national team said they would play no more matches until Rubiales was removed as the federation’s president, according to the Post.

On Friday, Spain’s attorney general issued a formal complaint against Rubiales, accusing him of sexual assault and coercion, the newspaper reported.

Hermoso said she was made to feel “vulnerable” and a “victim of an attack” when Rubiales kissed her and filed a formal complaint, according to the Times.