‘Love Kit’: White Castle will ship meal kit to your house for Valentine’s Day

Love Castle meals White Castle's Love Kit includes 12 Sliders — four Original Sliders, four Classic Cheese Sliders and four Jalapeño Cheese Sliders — with preparation instructions to recreate the signature steamed taste of Sliders purchased in a White Castle restaurant. The kit also includes dill pickles to top the Sliders, 12 Valentine’s Day-themed Slider boxes, a White Castle scented candle and a collection of exclusive “Craventine” cards to share. (Scott Payne Photography/White Castle)

If your Valentine is a fan of White Castle, this Feb. 14 you can bring White Castle to your doorstep with a special meal kit.

The kit includes 12 sliders, according to WXYZ — four original, four classic cheese and four jalapeño cheese, along with dill pickles, Valentine’s Day-themed slider boxes, a White Castle-scented candle and a collection of “Craventine” cards.

The White Castle Love Kits are $49, shipping included, and can be purchased online on the House of Crave’s website. It will be delivered on or before Feb. 12.

“The demand for in-Castle reservations on Valentine’s Day has started to exceed our capacity,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The new Love Kit is perfect for Cravers near and far to make memorable moments at their very own Love Castles! And it’s a great reminder that no matter where you live, you can satisfy your cravings with either a memorable moment like the Love Kit delivered to your door or a visit to wherever you buy groceries.”

The company says that the Love Kit is in limited supply and is available for shipping nationwide.

In addition to the Love Kit, White Castle is also offering Valentine’s Day-branded merchandise, including a Love Castle robe, sunglasses and T-shirts which can be purchased on the same website.

On Valentine’s Day, the fast food chain will once again show its romantic side as “Love Castles” with hostess seating, table service and decor, according to WFLA. Visit Open Table to make a reservation. Search for reservations on Feb. 14 at “White Castle” once on Open Table’s website.

