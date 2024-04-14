At least 8 people, including 3 children, shot at Chicago intersection

Chicago shooting: Police responded to a mass shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department )

CHICAGO — At least eight people, including three children, were wounded late Saturday after shots were fired in a Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to officials with the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting occurred near 52nd Street and South Damen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city’s South Side, WLS-TV reported.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, WFLD-TV reported.

Details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of the victims have not been released. Police were expected to conduct a news conference late Saturday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group