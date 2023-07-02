At least 1 dead, another injured in small plane crash in South Carolina

Plane crash: At least one person was killed and another was injured in a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (John M. Chase/Getty Images)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — At least one person was killed and another was injured in a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Police Department Officer Pat Wilkinson said officers were called just after 11 a.m. about a plane crash near Pete Dye Drive by the Barefoot Landing Resort and Gold Course, according to WPDE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the plane fully engulfed in flames, according to WSOC. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital but their current condition is unknown.

Wilkinson told WPDE is unclear how many people were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is headed to the scene of the crash, the news outlet reported. They are expected to lead the investigation into the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board on Twitter said that they are also investigating the crash and said the plane was a Piper PA-32R-300 aircraft.

No information about what led up to the crash has been released. The name of the deceased has not been released.