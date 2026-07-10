King Charles III hosts Prince Harry and family

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, takes part in a session of Pickleball, one of the two new sports for the Invictus Games, during the Invictus "1 Year To Go" event at the National Exhibition Center on July 10, 2026, in Birmingham, England. He and his family reunited with King Charles III and Queen Camilla after the event. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

In a rift that started six years ago, King Charles III has hosted his youngest son, Prince Harry and his family for the first time.

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Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met with both the king and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

No images were immediately released, according to People magazine. No other details are expected to be released, as it was a private family meeting.

It was the first time in four years that Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather in person. They were in the country in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, but the children did not appear at public events.

Harry had seen his father without his family in September 2025 and was inside Clarence House in London for about 55 minutes that time, according to People.

The prince has been in the UK for several charity events, and there had been speculation that he may have plans to meet with his father and if he would bring his whole family, the AP reported.

But a government committee had denied Harry and his family security protection, and Buckingham Palace apparently withdrew an offer for them to stay there.

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Harry had also lost a lawsuit, with a judge ruling that he did not prove that the publisher of the Daily Mail had invaded his privacy, the AP reported.

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