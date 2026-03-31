King Charles III announces state visit to US in April

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are planning a trip to the United States in late April.

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to the United States for a state visit in late April, Buckingham Palce confirmed on Tuesday.

Details of the trip have not been released, but according to the BBC, it will be the first visit to the U.S. by a British monarch since 2007, when the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, traveled across the Atlantic Ocean for the last of her four state visits.

The trip will include a visit to Washington, D.C., and the king is expected to meet with President Donald Trump.

“Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the UK and the US, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America. Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral… pic.twitter.com/DY1CltXzVo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 31, 2026

Charles, 77, is expected to make an address to Congress and attend events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, according to The Guardian. The king’s great-great-great-great grandfather, George III, was sovereign when the American colonies declared their independence from England.

Charles III will also make his first trip to Bermuda as king, traveling without Camilla, the newspaper reported.

Trump visited the United Kingdom in September, The Associated Press reported.

President Donald J. Trump announces Their Majesties, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a Historic State Visit from April 27-30th. pic.twitter.com/dMFwwNp4rI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2026

Charles III has visited the U.S. 19 times as the Prince of Wales, the AP reported.

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