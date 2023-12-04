Kevin Turen: ‘Euphoria’ producer’s cause of death was cardiac dysfunction

Kevin Turen: The "Euphoria" producer suffered a cardiac event while driving on a California freeway last month. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

“Euphoria” producer Kevin Turen died last month from “acute cardiac dysfunction,” according to a coroner’s report.

Turen, 44, died on Nov. 12 after suffering a cardiac event on a California freeway. The Los Angeles County medical examiner also listed “hypertrophic heart disease” as one of the official causes of death, the Los Angeles Times reported. The coroner’s officer also cited coronary artery atherosclerosis as a contributing condition, according to the newspaper.

Edward Turen told the Times that Kevin Turen had been driving back from a tennis tournament with his 10-year-old son in the car. The boy was able to stop the Tesla on the side of the road, Deadline reported.

“Jack looked over and his dad had fainted, he thought, at the wheel,” Edward Turen told the Times. “He had the presence of mind to undo his seat belt, to get on the floor with his left hand (controlling) the brake and the accelerator, his right hand the steering wheel.”

Turen began his producing career in 2005 with “Wassup Rockers,” followed by “Malcolm and Marie,” “Waves,” “Arbitrage,” “The Birth of a Nation,” “Pieces of a Woman,” “99 Homes” and “The Idol.”

HBO’s “Euphoria,” starring Zendaya, was nominated for 25 Emmy Awards overall and won nine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his IMDb.com page, Turen had several upcoming projects that were either in post-production, pre-production or in development.

The producer was born in New York City and studied cinema at Columbia University before he moved to Los Angeles.

He leaves behind his two sons, Jack and James, and his wife Evelina, according to E! News.





