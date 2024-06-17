Kevin Brophy, ‘Lucan,’ ‘Hell Night’ star, dead at 70

Kevin Brophy: The actor appeared in the short-lived television series "Lucan" in 1977-78 and starred in "Hell Night." (Jim Globus/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Actor Kevin Brophy, who starred as a young man raised by wolves on the television series “Lucan” and also appeared in the cult horror film “Hell Night,” died May 11. He was 70.

According to his obituary, Brophy died at his home Rancho Santa Fe, California, his family announced on Sunday. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer 10 years ago.

“Lucan,” which ran only 12 episodes during the 1977-78 television series, featured Brophy as a 20-year-old man who spent the first 10 years of his life with wolves in the Minnesota forests before he joins society, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Brophy, Star of ‘Lucan’ and ‘Hell Night,’ Dies at 70 https://t.co/lIdLCgTNNl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 16, 2024

It was Brophy’s first professional acting job, the entertainment news website reported.

In the 1981 film “Hell Night,” Brophy played Alpha Sigma Rho president Peter Bennett, who attempts to scare four new pledges by having them stay overnight at the abandoned Garth Manor, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actor appeared in guest roles on television, including “The Love Boat,” “M*A*S*H,” “Growing Pains,” “The Hardy Boys Mysteries,” “Trapper John,” “Matt Houston,” “JAG,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Hart to Hart,” Deadline reported.

On film, Brophy had roles on “The Long Riders” in 1980 and “GoodFellas” in 1990, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RIP Kevin Brophy (1953-2024), 70. Actor, among his roles was starring in the 12-episode 1977-78 series Lucan about a boy raised by wolves who had wolf-like skills & glowing eyes at times. Game photo: One Source Auctions.

OBIT: https://t.co/EsL1aNuqWC

IMDb: https://t.co/OIsrMwbrbr pic.twitter.com/fIRU1kn6Bi — James A. Conrad (@James_A_Conrad) June 17, 2024

For 26 years beginning in 1983, Brophy worked as a valet parking cars at the Hotel Bel-Air, the entertainment news website reported. He later served as a host at the Luxe Hotel.

Kevin Michael Brophy was born in Salt Lake City on Nov. 1, 1953, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His obituary states that he and his family moved to California’s San Fernando Valley when he was 9.

He attended high school in Del Mar and CalArts, where his classmates included Ed Harris, David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens.

