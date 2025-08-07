Kelly Clarkson pauses Las Vegas residency for ex-husband’s illness

FILE PHOTO: Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Clarkson announced she is pausing her Las Vegas residency after her ex-husband fell ill. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Singer Kelly Clarkson has paused her Las Vegas residency to be with her family due to her ex-husband’s illness.

Clarkson told fans via social media that she had to postpone the remaining August dates of her “Studio Session” shows, Deadline reported.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote as part of the announcement.

Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.



While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.



I am sincerely sorry to… pic.twitter.com/eDNxHdjtlh — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 7, 2025

She did not say what her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is suffering from, E! News reported.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who is the stepson of country icon Reba McEntire, were married in 2013 but broke up in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, People magazine reported.

The couple shares two children — River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 8.

Her next “Studio Sessions” concert is set for Nov. 7, according to Deadline. To see the complete list of dates, visit Ticketmaster.

This is not the first time she has had to reschedule part of the residency. She had to push back the concert series from its original July 4 and 5 dates because she had to protect her vocal cords after practicing too hard during rehearsals.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” she said last month hours before she was to take the stage, E! News reported. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible.”

0 of 27 Through the years Kelly Clarkson is kissed by an audience member at FOX TV's "American Idol", broadcast live from Television City in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, July 16, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX*** Please Call For Usage *** (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol Finalist Kelly Clarkson attends the grand opening of Chef Charlie Palmer's new special events and catering venue "Astra West" at the Pacific Design Center on July 25, 2002 in West Hollywood, California. The opening of Astra West will benefit Voices in Harmony, a nonprofit organization. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson performs at FOX-TV's "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson with host Ryan Seacrest and Justin Guarini right after Clarkson was announced the winner of the contest at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Sept. 4, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol finalists Ruben Studdard (L) and Clay Aiken (R) perform a song with last year's winner Kelly Clarkson during the show's grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Burbank, California. Studdard won the competition to become the new American Idol. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol finalists Clay Aiken (L) and Ruben Studdard (R) present Kelly Clarkson (last year's winner) with a platinum record plaque for her first album during the show's grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Singers Nick Lachey and Kelly Clarkson mingle backstage at The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Casino Resort October 27, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson, Grand Marshall, stands in front of NASCAR race car following her pace lap, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Sony HD 500 on September 3, 2006 at California Speedway in Fontana, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) Through the years Kelly Clarkson, Grand Marshall, stands with her mother Jean Ann Rose, following their pace lap, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Sony HD 500 on September 3, 2006 at California Speedway in Fontana, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Country Music Television's CMT Giants honoring Reba McEntire at the Kodak Theatre on October 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years Reba McEntire (L) performs with former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson at the 2007 CMA Music Festival (formerly known as FanFair) on June 7, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images) (Rusty Russell/Getty Images) Through the years Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Warner Music Group Grammy Celebration hosted by InStyle at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle) (Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson accepts Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Stronger" onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Kelly Clarkson celebrates Halloween Time with Cruella de Vil on September 21, 2016 at Disneyland park in Anaheim, California. The Halloween Time celebration at the Disneyland Resort, which also features special attractions and entertainment, continues through October 31, 2013. (Photo by Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years Pink (L) and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2017 in Boston, Mass. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) (Darren McCollester/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group) (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Gr) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Through the years Remington Alexander and Kelly Clarkson attend the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Clarkson said she did use a medication to help lose weight. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

