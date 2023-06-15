Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premiere

Together again LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: (L-R) Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Indy and Short Round are back together again.

>> Read more trending news

Ke Huy Quan surprised Harrison Ford on the red carpet during Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of the latest film in the Indiana Jones franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” at Hollywood Boulevard’s El Capitan Theatre.

A video of the reunion was shared on social media by Disney. It shows Quan walk up behind Ford, who then embraces his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” costar with a hug, telling him, “You’re all grown up.”

Indy and Short Round reunion at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny red carpet. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/JpDmBERDc1 — Disney (@Disney) June 15, 2023

Quan, who won an Oscar earlier this year for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” credits Ford for giving him his love of acting, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Quan was only 12 years old when he was cast in “Temple of Doom,” AV Club reported.

“Honestly, every time I see him — he’s such a gracious man, such a humble man. And the reason why I love acting so much is because of him, because of that experience that we had on Temple of Doom,” Quan told Entertainment Tonight. “So, here we are so many years later.”

This isn’t the first time the two reunited over the past year.

They came together at the D23 Expo in September. Quan told W magazine that he was nervous before the encounter.

“When I walked out, he was 10 feet away. My heart was pounding. I was so nervous,” Quan said, according to the “Today” show. “And the entire time I’m thinking, ‘Is he going to recognize me?’ because the last time he saw me, I was a little kid.”

Quan added: “But instead he looks at me, he says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ And I was immediately transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, when I looked up to him. And I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he says, ‘Come here.’ Pulled me close to him and gave me the biggest hug.”

They also came back together at the Academy Award ceremony, where Ford presented Quan and the rest of the cast of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” with the Oscar for Best Picture.

Characters from Indy’s past adventures appear in “Dial of Destiny,” but Quan is not one of them. James Mangold, director and co-writer of the fifth film, said there wasn’t a way to bring Short Round into a story that focuses on Indy during the “twilight of his life.”

“We looked at all these different things, but the first thing we were trying to do was assemble a story that made sense in the present, meaning in the 1969 section of the movie,” Mangold said, according to IGN.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters on June 30.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 53 U.S. Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Displays and signage shown at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)



