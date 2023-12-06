US charges Russian soldiers with war crimes against American in Ukraine

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced war crimes charges against four Russian soldiers, accusing them of beating and torturing an American in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“As the world has witnessed the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, so has the United States Department of Justice,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “That is why the Justice Department has filed the first ever charges under the U.S. war crimes statute against four Russia-affiliated military personnel for heinous crimes against an American citizen. The Justice Department will work for as long as it takes to pursue accountability and justice for Russia’s war of aggression.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

